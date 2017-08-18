Prevent Collection Calls With This Crucial Technique

In this day and age many people are looking for ways to manage their personal finances better. Since many people are barely making enough money to survive and trying to save money they are looking for ways to manage it better. This article contains ways you can better manage your finances.

A great way to keep on top of your personal finance, is to set up a direct debit to be taken out of your paycheck each month. This means you'll save without having to make the effort of putting money aside and you will be used to a slightly lower monthly budget. You won't face the difficult choice of whether to spend the money in your account or save it.

Check your financial assets for a down payment source. You may be able to cash out certain investment accounts and use the money without penalty, if it is for a primary residence. You may also be able to borrow against certain assets, giving you the money you need. Check with your investment professional for options.

Do not close credit card accounts in hopes of fixing your credit. Closing credit card accounts will not help your score, instead it will hurt your score. If the account has a balance, it will count towards your total debt balance, and show that you are making regular payments to a open credit card.

Utility bills are an expense that you must stay on top of to improve your credit rating. Paying them late could ruin your credit rating. Not only that, but most places will charge you a late fee, costing you even more money. It is not good to pay late, so try to pay your bills as early as you can.

Doing odd jobs for ones friends and family can often be a convenient way for way to add additional money to their personal finances. Also one can often build a reputation for themselves creating a business that will keep supplying one with a job whenever their previous customers have new projects.

Manage your finances at a bank that offers a free checking account. Even if the fees seem small, having a checking account that charges fees every month can drain hundreds of dollars a year from your account. Many banks and credit unions still offer a totally free checking account option.

Don't put off saving for and investing in your retirement. Take advantage of work based plans like a 401k. If your employer is contributing to your 401k make sure to do everything you can to optimize that contribution. Roth 401ks allow you to withdraw from your fund without tax penalty if you qualify.

You should fix anything that is broken when you are getting your house ready for sale, but do not rack up huge charges on your credit card. Any expensive charges might affect your qualification for your next mortgage. Find an economical way to make repairs effectively without doing anything fancy, and try to pay with your savings.

Instead of the debit card, use credit cards. If you apply and are approved for a credit card, use them on day-to-day purchases, such as gas and groceries. Most credit cards have a rewards program that allows you to earn a point for each dollar you spend. You can then redeem these points for cash, goods, or services.

To help yourself get in the habit of saving, ask your bank to put a portion of direct deposits into your savings account. Having this done automatically will allow you to save without giving it much thought. As you get more used to saving, you can raise the amount placed in your savings account.

Don't lie to your spouse about your spending. Not only is it bad for your marriage, it'll mess with your finances. For instance, your spouse may be seriously considering buying a new car or taking a trip. Those thoughts could be dashed because of your covert spending. Come clean to minimize the damage.

Get yourself a credit card that pays rewards. If you pay your credit cards off each month, a rewards credit card is ideal for you. Run all of your monthly expenses, including groceries, gas and your daily Starbucks, through the card. Bankrate.com can help you find the card that pays the highest rewards for the types of spending that fits your lifestyle.

To save money, instead of going to the movies, consider renting one. By renting a movie instead of going to a theater, you are saving gas, you do not have to pay ridiculous prices at the concession stand, and you do not have to buy a ticket. Many cable providers even allow you to purchase a movie from your TV for a small price.

In a perfect world, we'd learn all we needed to know about money before we had to enter the real world. However, even in the imperfect world that we live in, it's never too late to learn all you can about personal finance. This article has given you a great start. It's up to you to make the most of it.